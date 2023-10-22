NFL Week 7 on TV in New York, Game Odds, and More

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Commanders at Giants early on CBS

Chargers at Chiefs late on CBS

Steelers at Rams late on FOX

If you are interested in the lines, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Giants-Commanders game as a push, the Chiefs as 5.5 point home favorites, and the Rams as 3 point home favorites.

If you don’t live in the New York area, you can go to 506sports.com to see which games will be shown where you live.

Games being broadcast in your local area can be streamed on NFL+ with a subscription. Games being broadcast outside your local area can be streamed with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube and YouTube TV.

The entire nation will see Dolphins at Eagles tonight on NBC and 49ers at Vikings tomorrow night on ESPN.