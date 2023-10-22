Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are getting ready to face the New York Giants next week. That game, and several others in the weeks to come, present a different kind of challenge for the Jets. How will they react to being favorites?

So far this season the Jets have been underdogs in every game. That will not necessarily be the case in many of the games to come. The Jets have thrived on being counted out. How the Jets deal with games where they should win may determine whether they are serious playoff contenders or pretenders. The good teams take care of business against lesser opponents, building up a bulwark of wins against the likelihood of some losses against the top teams. The Jets have often stumbled in these situations in the past. We’ll see in the weeks to come if the coaches and players can get the job done when they’re expected to win. The answer will likely determine their fate this season.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in October:

