Now that the bye week is here, it’s time to check in on the progress of former Jets players with their current teams. We just looked at offense so now we’ll look at defense before concluding with a look at special teams.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson has averaged about 20 snaps per game in a backup role. He has four tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in five games.

Cornerback Kyron Brown remains on the practice squad but hasn’t played yet.

Dolphins:

Defensive back Elijah Campbell has played 23 defensive snaps and registered four tackles in five games, but he’s also given up a 46-yard catch in coverage.

Cornerback Parry Nickerson has three tackles in four games. He’s played a total of 39 defensive snaps.

Patriots:

New England doesn’t have any former Jets players on defense.

Steelers:

Linebacker Kwon Alexander hasn’t started a game yet but he’s playing a major role, averaging over 40 defensive snaps per week. He has 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits.

Defensive back Elijah Riley has mostly been used on special teams, with just 10 defensive snaps in five games. He did record a sack, though.

Cornerback Luq Barcoo and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall are both on the Steeler’s practice squad and haven’t seen action yet.

Browns:

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris has been contributing to the Browns’ excellent defense so far. He’s only started one game but he has 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. He’s played 20 snaps per game on average in his first five appearances.

Bengals:

Defensive lineman Domenique Davis remains on Cincinnati’s practice squad but hasn’t seen action yet this season.

Ravens:

Defensive back Art Maulet has played 101 snaps in four games, starting one, for the Ravens. He has seven tackles, a sack and three pass breakups.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is mostly a special teams contributor. He has only played 10 defensive snaps this season.

Titans:

Defensive back Shyheim Carter has spent most of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons on practice squads for various teams, but he finally made his NFL debut this season for Tennessee. In two games, he has played 23 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles.

Defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour was also on the practice squad but he was released and is now with the Texans.

Safety Dane Cruikshank was recently signed to the Titans’ practice squad and has seen action in two games. He’s only played one defensive snap.

Colts:

Defensive end Jake Martin is averaging about 12 snaps a game in a backup role. He has three tackles and a sack in six games.

Texans:

Linebacker Blake Cashman has been a revelation for the Texans this year, finally showing what he’s capable of if he can remain healthy. He had 15 tackles, two pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit against the Saints last week to earn AFC defensive player of the week honors. In five games, he has made four starts, racked up 32 tackles and is grading out as the best linebacker in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has also been playing a major role as he’s started all six games. He has 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits.

Backup linebacker Neville Hewitt hasn’t played any defensive snaps yet this season.

The Texans added two more former Jets defensive linemen to their practice squad when Mike Dwumfour and Kerry Hyder were released by the Titans and 49ers, respectively. They also had defensive tackle Bruce Hector on their practice squad briefly but he’s since been released.

Jaguars:

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi has started all seven games so far for the Jaguars. He’s been credited with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

The Jaguars also kept defensive back Tevaughn Campbell on their practice squad. He made his first appearance of the season against the Saints on Thursday night but just played on special teams.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs don’t have any former Jets players on defense.

Raiders:

The Raiders briefly had pass rusher Jordan Willis on their practice squad but he was released after less than a week.

Chargers:

The Chargers don’t have any ex-Jets players on the defensive side of the ball.

Broncos:

The Broncos don’t either.

Giants:

The Giants have two ex-Jets in their starting lineup: defensive lineman Leonard Williams and safety Jason Pinnock.

Williams has started five of six games and recorded 18 tackles and three quarterback hits but just half a sack and no tackles for loss.

Pinnock has been productive as he’s started all six games and racked up 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. He also had a record-tying 102-yard pick six.

Commanders:

The Commanders don’t have any defensive players who are ex-Jets on their roster, practice squad or injured reserve.

Cowboys:

Safety Sheldrick Redwine is on the Cowboys’ practice squad but hasn’t seen action yet this season.

Eagles:

No current Eagles defensive players were formerly Jets.

Packers:

Defensive back Corey Ballentine is on the Packers’ practice squad. He’s been active for three games this year, seeing action on 80 defensive snaps. He has five tackles and a pass breakup.

Bears:

Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre was briefly on the Bears’ practice squad but was released before he saw any action.

Vikings:

Linebacker Nick Vigil is on the Vikings’ practice squad but hasn’t seen action yet this year.

Lions:

The Lions don’t have any defensive player who used to play for the Jets.

Bucs:

The Bucs don’t either.

Falcons:

The Falcons added linebacker Milo Eifler to their practice squad but he hasn’t seen action yet.

Saints:

Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd is playing the biggest role of his career so far since joining the Saints, as he’s been on the field for more than half the defensive snaps. He’s started all seven games and has 14 tackles and a sack. He stuffed a fourth down run on Thursday night.

Linebacker Demario Davis is coming off his first ever Pro Bowl appearance and has been productive as usual in the first seven games. He has 42 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

After starting the year off on the suspended list, safety Marcus Maye has started the last four games. He has 20 tackles, a sack and an interception so far.

Defensive lineman Kyle Phillips was out of the league in 2022 and began the season on the Saints’ practice squad. However, he was recently signed to the active roster. He hasn’t played yet, though.

Panthers:

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is now regarded as one of the Panthers’ best players and he’s having another productive season. In six starts, he has 39 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Rookie linebacker Claud Cherelus, who was claimed off waivers from the Jets in final cuts, has seen action on special teams in five games but hasn’t played on defense.

Safety Matthias Farley was recently signed to the practice squad and he’s been elevated for two games. He even started against Miami, racking up six tackles.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson is on injured reserve and cornerback Lamar Jackson was recently signed to the practice squad but hasn’t seen action yet.

49ers:

Defensive end Kerry Hyder was originally on the active roster and played in the first four games, recording one sack. However, he was released and is now with the Texans as mentioned above.

Rams:

The Rams don’t have any defensive players who are former Jets.

Seahawks:

Safety Jamal Adams has been limited to just two appearances due to injuries and was recently fined after an apparent confrontation with a member of medical staff. He has six tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit so far this year.

Cardinals:

Safety Jovante Moffatt was briefly on the Cardinals’ practice squad but did not play and was ultimately released.