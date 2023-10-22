 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What are the New York Jets playoff odds heading into their bye week?

Are the Jets serious contenders?

By IMissFatRex
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, expectations were largely that the New York Jets would compete for a playoff spot. Then, four snaps into the season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon injury and that likelihood seemed far murkier as starter, turned backup, turned starter, turned backup quarterback Zach Wilson took back the reins, becoming the starter once more.

However, the Jets are 3-3 after 6 weeks, which is a record that many fans would have welcomed even with Rodgers at the helm given the high quality of opponents faced during this stretch. With that in mind, I thought it timely to see what the Jets playoff odds were as they head into their bye week.

As shown, last Sunday’s win against the Eagles provided a meaningful boost to the New York Jets’ playoff odds as they jumped from about 25% to about 35%. While fans would surely prefer more desirable odds than what amounts to a 1 in 3 chance, this places them in a similar position to well-regarded teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers and firmly positions the Jets as playoff contenders through the first six weeks of the 2023 season.

Poll

What do you think the Jets likelihood of the playoffs is?

view results
  • 9%
    Meaningfully less than 35%
    (10 votes)
  • 50%
    Just about 35%
    (53 votes)
  • 40%
    Meaningfully more than 35%
    (42 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...