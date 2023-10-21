Now that the bye week is here, it’s time to check in on the progress of former Jets players with their current teams. We’ll look at offense today, then defense and finally special teams.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Bills:

Running back Ty Johnson was on the Bills’ practice squad, although he was just signed to the active roster. He hasn’t played yet.

Dolphins:

The Dolphins have a handful of former Jets who have been making contributions on their league-leading offense.

Running back Raheem Mostert is having a monster season with an incredible 11 total touchdowns in the first six games. He’s rushed for over 400 yards and caught 18 passes. Mostert spent a week on the Jets’ practice squad in September 2016.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios has 17 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown as well as one rush for 11 yards.

Backup quarterback Mike White has seen some mop-up duties and he is 2-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown but also threw a pick-six.

Miami had wide receiver Robbie Chosen on their practice squad but have since signed him to the active roster. He’s played in four games but only has one catch. However, it was a 68-yard touchdown from White.

Tight end Tyler Kroft has played in three games but has yet to catch a pass.

Patriots:

Offensive Lineman Calvin Anderson started the first two games at left tackle for New England but hasn’t played since now that Trent Brown is healthy again. He gave up one sack and had one penalty in those two games.

Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is now on the active roster having previously been on the practice squad. He has played in every game and generated 30 yards on six touches offensively, including two first down catches.

Tackle Conor McDermott was on injured reserve but is now on the practice squad whereas wide receiver TJ Luther was on the practice squad but has now been released.

Steelers:

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig started at right guard in weeks four and five. He struggled in his first game, especially in pass protection, but played well in the second one, although he did give up a sack.

Running back/safety/kick returner Godwin Igwebuike was recently signed to the active roster but has yet to play. Wide receiver Denzel Mims was also signed to the practice squad.

Browns:

Wide receiver Elijah Moore is getting regular targets and has caught 21 passes in five games, but he’s only averaging eight yards per catch. He’s also carried the ball eight times for just 11 yards, although that includes a play where he tried to reverse his field and lost 20 yards.

Bengals:

The Bengals don’t have any offensive players who were former Jets.

Ravens:

Right tackle Morgan Moses has started five games at right tackle and has done a solid job. He has given up just one sack, in the opener. Moses does have five penalties already, though.

Quarterback Josh Johnson is on the Ravens’ roster as the third quarterback but hasn’t seen action yet this year.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson and wide receiver Tarik Black have both been signed to the practice squad but are yet to play.

Titans:

Tight end Trevon Wesco has been getting more playing time with the Titans than he did in any of his first four seasons. He started four of the first six games. He has, however, only caught one pass - although it did go for a 21-yard gain.

Backup center Corey Levin also remains on the roster, but he hasn’t played any offensive snaps yet.

Colts:

Wide receiver DJ Montgomery is on the Colts’ practice squad but hasn’t played yet.

Texans:

Tackle George Fant has started the six games after Tytus Howard’s injury and has done a solid job. He’s given up one sack and committed two penalties but he looks a lot better than he did last year while dealing with the knee issue.

Jaguars:

Versatile offensive lineman Blake Hance has been useful in a backup role for Jacksonville, playing a total of 55 offensive snaps in four different positions.

Chiefs:

The Chiefs made headlines last week when they traded for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was struggling to get on the field with the Jets. Hardman returns to the team he won two Super Bowls with.

They also have former Jets running back La’Mical Perine on their practice squad.

Raiders:

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten has started all six games at right guard for the Raiders and done a solid job. He’s only given up one sack and doesn’t have any penalties.

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement, but another wide receiver, Keelan Cole, is still on the practice squad.

Chargers:

Wide receiver Keelan Doss is on the Chargers’ practice squad and has made two appearances, his first in the NFL since 2020. He played 17 offensive snaps but was not targeted.

Broncos:

Denver doesn’t have any former Jets’ offensive players on their current roster.

Giants:

Tight end Lawrence Cager has played in five games for the Giants this season, catching two passes for 17 yards. However, he was recently released and signed to the practice squad.

The Giants also recently signed tackle Yodny Cajuste to their practice squad.

Commanders:

Washington re-acquired Jamison Crowder and, although he’s only caught two passes for 21 yards so far this season, he has made some good special teams contributions.

Tight end Brandon Dillon remains on injured reserve.

Cowboys:

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was in the starting lineup at the start of the year due to injury. He started the first two games at left guard and the next two at left tackle but has now gone back to the bench. He gave up one sack and committed two penalties.

Eagles:

The Eagles don’t have any former Jets on the offensive side of the ball.

Packers:

The Packers recently signed running back James Robinson to their practice squad but he hasn’t seen action yet.

Bears:

Offensive lineman Dan Feeney was acquired via trade in the offseason and is always active as a reserve but has only played two offensive snaps so far this season.

Vikings:

The Vikings are another team that don’t have any ex-Jets on offense.

Lions:

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a slight dip in production compared to the past two seasons with 14 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. However, he’s also carried three times for 54 yards, including a 40-yard gain.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has only seen action in the victory formation so far this season.

Running back Zonovan Knight was on the Lions’ practice squad. He got promoted only to then suffer a season-ending shoulder injury. In two appearances, he had 13 yards on three carries and an eight-yard catch.

Tight end Anthony Firkser was recently signed to Detroit’s practice squad but hasn’t played yet.

Buccaneers:

Quarterback John Wolford was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad, but hasn’t been elevated for main roster duties yet.

Falcons:

Running back Godwin Igwebuike was on the Falcons’ practice squad and played in two games earlier in the season but he was only on the field for two offensive snaps and has since been released. He’s now with the Steelers.

Saints:

The Saints don’t have any offensive players who were former Jets.

Panthers:

...and neither do the Panthers.

49ers:

Quarterback Sam Darnold is still the 49ers’ number two and he’s seen brief action in mop-up duties. His only pass was completed for a one-yard gain.

Rams:

The Rams don’t have any ex-Jets on offense either.

Seahawks:

Quarterback Geno Smith is trying to emulate his pro bowl season and he’s played well, but not quite as well as last year. Through five games, he has just five touchdown passes and three interceptions and his average passing yards have dropped from 251 last year to 234 in 2023.

Fullback Nick Bellore missed a couple of games and hasn’t played any offensive or defensive snaps yet this season.

Cardinals:

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum lost his starting role in camp, so he hasn’t played yet this year. Waiver claim Trystan Colon has seen some action though. He’s played 60 snaps off the bench at guard and center. He has one penalty.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch caught 52 passes last year but he’s only played 18 offensive snaps in six games in 2023. He’s been targeted once, on an incompletion.

Wide receiver Jeff Smith was recently signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad but has yet to play. Center Pat Elflein remains on injured reserve.