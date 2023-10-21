The first six weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week seven. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes, Over 280.5 passing yards (-115)

The best quarterback in the NFL facing the most porous pass defense in the NFL. This one seems inevitable. I’ll take the over for Patrick Mahomes and 280.5 passing yards.

Isiah Pacheco, Over 15.5 receiving yards (-120)

Isiah Pacheco is slowly transitioning into a bell cow back for the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally Pacheco was mostly an early down back, but lately he has gotten more involved in the passing game, and he has been very effective at it. I’ll take the over for Isiah Pacheco and 15.5 receiving yards.

Rashee Rice, Over 37.5 receiving yards (-135)

The Kansas City Chiefs need somebody to step up and become the primary receiving threat after Travis Kelce. Rookie receiver Rashee Rice seems to be gradually assuming that role. Rice is second to Kelce on the Chiefs in targets, receptions and receiving yards. In a game in which I expect Patrick Mahomes to light up the Chargers through the air, I’ll take the over for Rashee Rice and 37.5 receiving yards.

Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns

Gardner Minshew, Under 198.5 passing yards (-130)

The Cleveland Browns have the #1 defense and the #1 pass defense in the NFL. The Browns have allowed just one quarterback to pass for more than 180 yards all year. I don’t expect Gardner Minshew to present the Browns with much of a challenge through the air. I’ll take the under for Gardner Minshew and 198.5 passing yards.

Chicago Bears vs Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer, Over 20.5 receiving yards (-135)

After being used almost exclusively as a blocker in the first four games of the season, rookie Michael Mayer has started to spread his wings as a receiver the last two games. Mayer has racked up 114 receiving yards over the last two weeks. He shouldn’t have much trouble breaking 20 yards against the Chicago Bears’ 29th ranked pass defense. I’ll take the over for Michael Mayer and 20.5 receiving yards.

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Jalin Hyatt, Over 19.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jalin Hyatt has gotten off to a slow start in his rookie season with the New York Giants. He has just 7 receptions for 120 yards on the season. However, lately Hyatt’s snaps have taken a substantial turn upward. After averaging around 30% of the snaps in the first three games of the season, Hyatt has averaged around 60% the last three games. Last week Hyatt saw a season high 73% of the snaps at wide receiver. It seems like just a matter of time before Hyatt starts to post much better numbers. A home game against the Washington Commanders’ 27th ranked pass defense seems like a good time for a breakout. I’ll take the over for Jalin Hyatt and 19.5 receiving yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.