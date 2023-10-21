Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are enjoying their bye week before getting ready to face the New York Giants next week. In the meantime, there’s plenty of buzz about Aaron Rodgers returning to play this season, though Rodgers himself has lately tried to downplay that possibility. Personally I think the whole thing is a distraction. Rodgers is not coming back any time soon. I doubt he’s coming back this season, but even if he defies the odds, that’s months down the road. Right here, right now, the Jets are in the thick of a fight for their first playoff berth since the 2010 season. The schedule is getting easier, at least on paper. The Buffalo Bills are just one game ahead, and the Jets have beaten them already. The Dolphins are two games ahead, but they have played a laughably easy schedule so far. The only winning team the Dolphins have faced blew them out. They have yet to face all those difficult games the Jets squeezed into their season opening gauntlet. The Dolphins are by no means uncatchable. The Jets have it all in front of them, including the possibility, albeit it’s a long shot, of winning the division. That should be the focus, and not the long shot of Aaron Rodgers returning at some point far down the road.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Nick Faria - Jets biggest needs heading into 2023 Trade Deadline

Nick Faria - Undrafted Stars: How Jets have found consistent contributors from UDFA pool in 2023

Henry McKenna and Eric Williams - How Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s innovative ‘Cheat Motion’ is changing the NFL

Ethan Greenberg - New York Jets Bye Week Awards - MVPs Breece Hall and C.J. Mosley

Caroline Hendershot - Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Achilles Injury Recovery Update

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets forged by inseparable bond most teams can never find

Steve Serby - Jets’ unsung heroes fueling push to end playoff drought

Rich Cimini - Jets' Quincy Williams coming into his own

Ralph Ventre - Advanced Metric Says Jets Have NFL's Best Defensive Duo

Ralph Ventre - SI Reporter Highlights One Thing That Must Happen for Rodgers to Return This Season

Ralph Ventre - Mecole Hardman Reacts to Being Traded, Dismisses Idea of Hard Feelings toward Jets

Ralph Ventre - Retired All-Pro Pass Rusher Hypes Up Jets' DE Bryce Huff

Nick Ferraro - The NY Jets Can Play With Anyone

Justin Fried - Zach Wilson is starting to remind his teammates of Aaron Rodgers

Justin Fried - NY Jets dodged a bullet not signing Derek Carr this offseason

Mike Luciano - Nathaniel Hackett choosing Randall Cobb over Mecole Hardman may ruin Jets offense

Mike Mitchell - 7 wide receivers the NY Jets should target at the trade deadline

Justin Fried - Where did it go wrong for Mecole Hardman with the NY Jets?

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Randall Cobb might be the worst player in the NFL

Justin Fried - The NY Jets are the new 'America's Team' according to TV ratings

Skyler Carlin - Jets’ Breece Hall looks fully back from his torn ACL

Billy Riccette - Mecole Hardman a free-agent miss, but Xavier Gipson helps ease pain

Michael Zimmelman - Bye-Week Bliss: The Jets Overcome Grueling Schedule

Matthew Legros - Jets' star quarterback could make improbable playoff return

Zachary Weinberger - Chiefs: Mecole Hardman shares true feelings on role with Kansas City following trade from Jets

Tim Crean - Aaron Rodgers gets optimistic odds on potentially playing for Jets again this season

Jim Cerny - 3 things Jets must fix during Week 7 bye

Joe Rivera - Will Aaron Rodgers return to Jets this season?

Josh Benjamin - Is Aaron Rodgers targeting a Christmas Eve return?

Josh Benjamin - Is this the peak for Jets and Giants football?

