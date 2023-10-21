Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are enjoying their bye week before getting ready to face the New York Giants next week. In the meantime, there’s plenty of buzz about Aaron Rodgers returning to play this season, though Rodgers himself has lately tried to downplay that possibility. Personally I think the whole thing is a distraction. Rodgers is not coming back any time soon. I doubt he’s coming back this season, but even if he defies the odds, that’s months down the road. Right here, right now, the Jets are in the thick of a fight for their first playoff berth since the 2010 season. The schedule is getting easier, at least on paper. The Buffalo Bills are just one game ahead, and the Jets have beaten them already. The Dolphins are two games ahead, but they have played a laughably easy schedule so far. The only winning team the Dolphins have faced blew them out. They have yet to face all those difficult games the Jets squeezed into their season opening gauntlet. The Dolphins are by no means uncatchable. The Jets have it all in front of them, including the possibility, albeit it’s a long shot, of winning the division. That should be the focus, and not the long shot of Aaron Rodgers returning at some point far down the road.
