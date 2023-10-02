Monday Night Football, week 4. Tonight we have the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the MNF matchups

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Seahawks

Daniel Jones, Over 231.5 passing yards (-105)

Daniel Jones is a feast or famine quarterback. Most games he either has less than 200 yards or more than 300 yards passing. Tonight, facing the Seattle Seahawks Swiss cheese pass defense that has given up more than 300 yards passing every game this year, I’m betting on a feast game for Jones. Give me the over for Jones and 231.5 passing yards.

Geno Smith, Under 252.5 passing yards (-115)

Given a choice the Seahawks would prefer to run the ball all night. Against a Giants team that has gotten behind big early twice already this year, the Seahawks game script may favor running the ball after building a lead. Give me the under for Smith and 252.5 passing yards.

Kenneth Walker, Over 65.5 rushing yards (-130)

Kenneth Walker has gone over 95 rushing yards in four of his last six games. Now he goes up against a Giants defense that has given up 122 rushing yards or more in each game this season. Give me the over for Walker and 65.5 rushing yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Under 29.5 receiving yards (-120)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has gotten off to a very modest start to his NFL career. In his first three games Smith-Njigba has failed to exceed 15 receiving yards twice, and he is averaging just 4.1 yards per target. In a game where the Seahawks may be running the ball a ton, give me the under for Smith-Njigba and 29.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.