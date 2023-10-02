Monday Night Football, Week 4. Tonight the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 pm EDT. The Seahawks are 2.5 point road favorites against the Giants according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 1-2 New York Giants are one of the more disappointing teams early in the 2023 NFL season. Last year the Giants were a playoff team and won a playoff game. This year the Giants have a single three point victory against the lowly Arizona Cardinals sandwiched between blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. There’s no shame in losing to the Cowboys and 49ers. Those are two of the best teams in the NFL. But the Giants were absolutely crushed by both teams, losing by a combined score of 70 - 12. That’s embarrassing. The Giants have the second worst point differential in the NFL, better than only the Chicago Bears. Needless to say, this is not how the Giants hoped to open the 2023 season.

The Seattle Seahawks come into this game with a 2-1 record, riding a two game winning streak after dropping their opening day game to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks have scored 37 points in each of their last two games as their bevy of offensive weapons makes this team difficult to defend.

I think the Giants were something of a mirage last year, and with Saquon Barkley still out with an ankle injury, this Giants team has very few weapons on offense to be overly concerned about. Neither team has shown much in the way of defense, but the Seahawks superior offense should be the difference in this game. I’m taking the Seahawks over the Giants tonight.

