Podcast: Zach Wilson looks good but Jets lose to Chiefs

The Jets fell to 1-3 last night as they were defeated on Sunday Night Football by the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The final score was 23-20.

In the loss, the Jets could take some positives. Zach Wilson looked good, putting forth what was probably the best game of his career. Was it a turning point? Was it a one-time success? Time will tell, but the calls to bench Wilson will likely quiet for at least one week.

The Jets defense finally started playing up to its potential. It took a quarter to get going. A disaster opening period saw Kansas City jump out to a 17-0 lead, but the defense finally got going and allowed only a pair of field goals over the final three quarters of the game.

On today’s podcast we discuss what went right and wrong and where the Jets can go from here.

Thanks for watching/listening.