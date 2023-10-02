The New York Jets lost to the Kansas City Chiefs for their third straight loss last night on Sunday Night Football. The loss was a heartbreaker, as Zach Wilson played the best game of his career, the Jets defense played their best game of the season, Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, the Jets gave the Chiefs all they could handle, and still the Jets lost in a 23 - 20 squeaker.

Now the Jets prepare for a road game against the struggling Denver Broncos in Denver. This looks like a game the Jets should win.

Going into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears the Broncos were winless, as were the Bears. The Broncos have given up more points than any team in the NFL and have the third worst point differential in the NFL. Despite playing one of the easiest schedules in the league thus far, the Broncos come into this game having barely squeaked out a win over the lowly Bears for their only victory of the season. In the prior week the Broncos suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in NFL history, a 70 - 20 beatdown at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

In contrast to the Broncos, the Jets come into this game having played the toughest schedule in the NFL through four games. They have a quality victory over the Buffalo Bills and a couple of close losses to the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Despite identical records, thus far the Jets have been a more impressive team than the Broncos this season. It thus comes as a bit of a surprise to see the Broncos favored by 2.5 points in this one. I don’t expect the Jets to be favored in many games this year, but this is one I think the Jets should be favored in.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 2.5 point road underdogs against the Broncos on Sunday. This marks the fifth straight game the Jets have been underdogs to begin the 2023 season. I think the spread is not warranted. I expect the Jets to win this game.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets -105/Denver Broncos -115.

The Over/Under for the game is 41.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?