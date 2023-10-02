Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last night, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Quarterback Zach Wilson looked good - for once - but one fatal error may have cost the Jets the game. With that said, it was clear that the Jets got hosed multiple times on Kansas City’s last drive of the game with some questionable calls - and questionable no-calls. In the end, it’s another loss for Gang Green, but hopefully we see more confidence out of the offense going forward. If the team can play like this against other teams, the Jets can be dangerous. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets miss upset of 'Wildest Dreams,' fall to Chiefs, 23-20

NFL.com - New York Jets running back Breece Hall's 43-yard burst showcases his explosiveness

NFL.com - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Week 4

Frank Schwab - Zach Wilson plays well, Jets fight to come back and it's still not enough to beat Chiefs

Scott Polacek - Zach Wilson Impresses Fans Despite Jets' Loss to Chiefs with Aaron Rodgers Attending

Brian Costello - Jets' upset bid sunk by Zach Wilson late fumble in loss to Chiefs

Justin Fried - NY Jets screwed by multiple blatant referee mistakes on SNF

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.