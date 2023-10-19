Thursday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Saints are 2 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars have rallied after starting the season 1-2. The Jaguars have won three straight games, beating the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars have thrived with the benefit of a bucketload of turnovers, forcing nine turnovers in the last three games. The Jaguars defense leads the NFL in turnovers with 15. A great run defense and a ton of turnovers on defense has masked Jaguars deficiencies with their pass defense, which is ranked 31st in the NFL.

The 3-3 New Orleans Saints have dropped three of their last four games after starting the season with a couple of victories. The Saints excel on defense, with top 10 units in run defense and pass defense. The Saints’ offense, however, has been decidedly less successful, with the passing offense ranking around NFL average and the run offense ranking in the bottom third of the league. The Saints acquired quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason, and he was supposed to fix their passing attack, but so far Carr has been erratic at best. Tonight Carr gets the opportunity to face the NFL’s 31st ranked pass defense, so he has an opportunity to right the ship.

The Jaguars have played three of their six games at home, and another two at their second home in London, England. They have played a true road game only once this season. The Saints, on the other hand, have played four of their first six games on the road. I’m taking the Saints to take advantage of their home stadium and the Jaguars’ 31st ranked pass defense to win tonight against the Jaguars.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.