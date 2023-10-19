The New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in week 7 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, Under 220.5 passing yards (-115)

Trevor Lawrence has struggled most of this season. Now he faces one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. The Saints are giving up less than 200 passing yards per game. Give me the under on Trevor Lawrence and 220.5 passing yards.

Derek Carr, Over 232.5 passing yards (-115)

Like Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr has struggled this season. Unlike Trevor Lawrence, Carr will be facing one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL tonight. The Jaguars are giving up 270+ passing yards per game. Give me the over on Derek Carr and 232.5 passing yards.

Alvin Kamara, Under 49.5 rushing yards (-105)

Alvin Kamara is in the declining phase of his career. He’s averaging just 3.8 yards per carry this season. Against Jacksonville’s 3rd ranked rush defense I don’t see Kamara being very productive on the ground. Give me the under on Alvin Kamara and 49.5 rushing yards.

Calvin Ridley, Under 52.5 receiving yards (-115)

Calvin Ridley has gone over 40 receiving yards just twice in six games this season. I don’t see Ridley having a productive game against the Saints’ 5th ranked pass defense. Give me the under on Calvin Ridley and 52.5 receiving yards.

