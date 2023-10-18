Jets trade Mecole Hardman back to Chiefs

The Jets have traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Trade terms ...



Chiefs get: WR Mecole Hardman, 2025 seventh-round pick.



Jets get: 2025 sixth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2023

Hardman was signed in the offseason by the Jets but couldn’t seem to find a role on the offense. He finishes his Jets career with 1 catch for 6 yards. He played more than 6 offensive snaps in only a single game. Even with the Jets getting no production from their wide receivers outside of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, the coaching staff seemed to have no interest in giving Hardman playing time.

This is the type of trade that suggests the Jets just wanted him out of the building. They received virtually no value in Draft capital, and the deal saves the Jets only around $700 thousand against the salary cap.

At the very least, Hardman’s career track record suggests he is a decent depth receiver, but the Jets didn’t have much interest in keeping his services.