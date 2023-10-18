Jets Reacts Week 7: Are the Jets a Playoff team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Jets entered their bye week with a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The schedule through the first six weeks was the league’s toughest, but the team managed to come out of it with a 3-3 record.

That brings us to our weekly SB Nation Reacts poll. As usual, we ask whether you are confident in the team’s direction. Just like last week, we are asking whether you think the Jets will make the Playoffs. Last week the total saying yes was low. Only around one-third of voter said they expect the Jets to be in the postseason. How far will that number go up?

We will bring you the results later in the week.