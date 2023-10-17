Podcast: Pleasant Jets Surprises

The Jets might have a .500 record through the first six weeks, but that is an impressive feat. This team has had one of the most difficult early season schedules in the NFL in recent memory and has navigated things without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That can’t happen without some pleasant surprises. We discuss them on today’s podcast. Perhaps the best pleasant surprise has been the star caliber play of linebacker Quincy Williams. Williams has gone from adequate starter to one of the best linebackers in the entire NFL. Breece Hall was already a star, but his quick recovery from an ACL injury has provided a needed boost to the offense. Bryce Huff has played well in his Jets career, but an expanded role has increased his production.

