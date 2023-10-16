Monday Night Football, Week 6. Tonight the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 pm EDT. The Cowboys are 1.5 point road favorites against the Chargers according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers got off to a rough start this season, dropping their first two games to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, before reeling off victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers have had a tough time on defense, ranking 31st in the NFL in overall defense, 32nd in first downs allowed, and 32nd in passing yards allowed. On offense, however, the Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, have shined. The Chargers rank 2nd in the NFL in passing yards, 3rd in overall yards, and 1st in turnovers. Tonight the Chargers have star running back Austin Ekeler returning from injury, further fueling their offense. This is a Chargers team set up for offensive fireworks on both sides of the ball.

The 3-2 Dallas Cowboys come into this game off an embarrassing 42 - 10 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have yet to be involved in a close game this year. Each Cowboys game has been decided by 12 or more points. The Cowboys boast the NFL’s 6th ranked scoring offense and 7th ranked scoring defense. On offense the Cowboys have run the ball well while struggling a bit passing the ball. On defense the Cowboys have been great against the pass while struggling against the run. This is a very good, very talented Cowboys team that unfortunately has a tendency to have a few terrible games thrown in every once in a while.

I think the difference in this game is likely to be the Cowboy’s superior pass defense. The Cowboys should be able to move the ball against the ragged Chargers defense, while the Chargers’ passing game should be at least somewhat held in check by the Cowboys’ excellent pass defense. I’m taking the Cowboys over the Chargers tonight.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.