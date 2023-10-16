Monday Night Football, week 6. Tonight we have the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for this MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Austin Ekeler, Over 49.5 rushing yards (-125)

Austin Ekeler returns to action without a pitch count. The Dallas Cowboys’ one weakness on defense has been a suspect run defense. Give me the over for Ekeler and 49.5 rushing yards.

Tony Pollard, Over 68.5 rushing yards (-120)

Tony Pollard has had a couple of poor weeks running the ball after starting the season hot. I think that ends tonight, as the Cowboys play from the lead and the game script favors Pollard running a ton. Give me the over for Pollard and 68.5 rushing yards.

CeeDee Lamb, Over 72.5 receiving yards (-130)

The Los Angeles Chargers have given up 75+ receiving yards to a whopping seven opposing players in just four games. CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys undisputed top target. I expect a big game from Lamb tonight. Give me the over for Lamb and 72.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.