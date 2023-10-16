It has been a few weeks since we have done game balls so let’s get to it. Which Jets deserve credit for Sunday’s win?

Tony Adams: I’ll start with the guy who made the biggest play of the game for the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles had an 84.1% win probability according to ESPN at the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. One first down would all but clinch the game. Then Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts’ pass and returned it into scoring range, turning a loss into a win.

Jermaine Johnson: After a quiet first three weeks to the season, Johnson’s production has picked up the last two weeks. He was directly involved in two turnovers. On the first he read a play correctly and ended up clawing the ball to Quinnen Williams. The second was a quarterback hit which led to an easy interception for Bryce Hall. A lot of Johnson’s plays have been of the hustle/motor variety. His ability to sustain a high level of production will depend on him continuing to get to the quarterback as he did on the Hall interception.

Bryce Huff: After a year and change, the Jets coaching staff has finally decided to give its best pass rusher more playing time. Huff responded with 1.5 sacks. Based on his ability to get to the quarterback, I could see Huff having 10 sack upside given regular playing time. Why not give it to him?

Quincy Williams: I thought Williams had a bit of a rough first half. He was out of position a couple of times, but he bounced back with a really strong second half. He was part of some key plays in the comeback win. I think it’s fair to say Quincy is one of the league’s top five linebackers right now.

CJ Mosley: I think it’s also fair to say that Williams’ breakout and range has allowed Mosley to focus on the things he does best, mainly get to the right spot and make the play in front of him. He finished second on the team with 8 tackles.

Bryce Hall: It has been a rough year plus for Hall. His reward for a solid 2021 season as a starter was a ticket to the bench after the Jets signed DJ Reed and drafted Sauce Gardner. Hall has struggled since in limited playing time, but the last two weeks he has been effective starting in place of the injured corners. He had the aforementioned interception, but mainly played solid coverage.

Garrett Wilson: On an otherwise rough day for the Jets offense, Wilson was one of two players who helped the Jets move the ball at least a little bit. His 8 catch, 90 yard stat line probably undersells how critical he was. Zach Wilson had stretches where he was struggling, and it always helps to have a reliable target to turn to when all else fails. Wilson had an enormous 12 of the 32 targets in the passing game.

Breece Hall: It’s no surprise that Wilson’s 2022 Draft costar was the other player who helped the Jets move the ball. While largely bottled up on the ground, Breece contributed as a receiver with 5 catches for 54 yards. It was tough sledding running inside so the short passing game became an extension of the run game.

Irv Charles: Two weeks, two stellar plays in punt coverage.

Greg Zuerlein: It was another perfect day for Greg the Leg, which was critical because of the red zone struggles the Jets had on offense.