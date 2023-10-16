Podcast: Jets upset Eagles 20-14 to get to 3-3

The Jets found a way to win against the Philadelphia Eagles. The last remaining unbeaten team fell in the Meadowlands yesterday. The Jets have made it through their incredibly tough first six games with a 3-3 record and are in great position to go on a run as the schedule softens after the bye.

On today’s podcast we discuss why this win was so important. The game was there for the taking. The Jets went out and took it. Opportunities don’t come around every week in the NFL. Even against an elite opponent, the Jets were in position to steal one.

There were numerous heroes on both sides of the ball to propel the Jets. From Garrett Wilson to Tony Adams, big plays swung this game. We discuss them.

Thanks for listening/watching the show. If you enjoy the show, subscribe to Locked On Jets where podcasts are found.