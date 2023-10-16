Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets are for real - and the team is truly only a quarterback away from being potential Super Bowl contenders. For the first time in franchise history, the Jets have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles and go into the bye week with an improbable 3-3 record. If Zach Wilson can improve to the point where he looks like a true NFL quarterback, there’s no telling how far this team will go. Or maybe we’ll see an Aaron Rodgers appearance. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - NY Jets clip Eagles for first time in franchise history, 20-14 (Highlights)

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Breece Hall Scores the Game-Winning TD on an 8-Yard Run vs. the Eagles

NFL.com - Can't-Miss Play: New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson pressures Hurts into pivotal fourth-quarter INT

Eric Allen - New York Jets Rally to Defeat the Philadelphia Eagles with a Late Interception and Breece Hall Touchdown

Andy Vasquez - Undefeated no more: Shorthanded Jets stun Eagles with remarkable comeback in final minutes

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 20-14 win over Eagles, including a championship effort by the defense

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' defensive masterpiece vs. Eagles backed up '85 Bears claim

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference | Jets vs. Eagles | Week 6

Rivka Boord - Saleh on NY Jets' QB gauntlet: 'We've embarrassed them all'

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh says defense ‘embarrassed’ QB ‘gauntlet,’ including Hurts, Mahomes. Is he right?

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Garrett Wilson: MetLife turf is ‘garbage’

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.