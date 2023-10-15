Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets at home hosting the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

After the New York Jets surprised the Buffalo Bills and pulled off an epic overtime victory on opening day of the 2023 season, they dropped three straight games before going on the road and defeating the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Now the Jets are home to face a Philadelphia Eagles franchise the Jets have never beaten in their history.

The Eagles are the defending NFC champions. They are a perfect 5-0 for this season, and they have won 21 of the last 22 regular season games Jalen Hurts has started under center for them. The Eagles have the #1 run defense in the NFL and the #2 run offense. They have top 10 units overall on both offense and defense. Needless to say, this is a formidable challenge for an undermanned Jets team.

The Eagles’ one vulnerability this season has been defending the pass, where they rank 25th in the NFL. Zach Wilson has an opportunity here to put together a good game. The Jets are going to need the best Wilson can give them. The Eagles passing game should feast against a Jets team missing three of their top four cornerbacks. With one starting outside cornerback being manned by Bryce Hall and the other being manned by recently promoted practice squad player Craig James, the Eagles top wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are likely to feast. It will take a supreme effort by Zach Wilson, along with a great game by the Jets pass rush, for the Jets to keep this game close.

Can Zach Wilson put together a great game against a suspect Eagles secondary? Can Breece Hall find room to roam against the best run defense in the NFL? Can the Jets defensive line dominate against one of the best offensive lines in the NFL? Can the Jets scrub filled secondary hold their own against talented Eagles receivers? Can the Jets get a win against one of the best teams in the NFL? It seems very unlikely, but hey, you never know. Upsets happen all the time. Perhaps this will be the Jets’ lucky day. We’ll find out this afternoon.