In the New York Jets’ sixth game of the 2023 NFL season, on a cool and drizzly evening in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 20 - 14 in a game in which the Jets undermanned defense would simply not be denied.

The first half action saw the Eagles driving at will against the Jets depleted secondary. The Jets were fortunate to emerge at halftime only down five points, as a pair of Eagles turnovers kept the game close. The Eagles went into the locker room at halftime with a 14 - 9 lead.

The Jets opened the third quarter on defense and the Eagles got nothing going on offense. The Jets defense played a great third quarter, shutting the Eagles out. The Jets offense put together a couple of field goal drives to pull within 14 -12 at the start of the fourth quarter, but you got the sense the Jets’ inability to finish drives in the red zone would come back to bite them in this game.

The Eagles started the fourth quarter with the ball near midfield on offense. Jermaine Johnson hit Jalen Hurts as he threw, forcing an interception by Bryce Hall and the Jets were in business near their own 40 yard line. Unfortunately the Jets squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead, as they went backwards on the drive and were forced to punt.

The Eagles went on a drive deep into Jets territory, but they missed a 37 yard field goal attempt to keep the Jets within two points. The Jets offense then squandered yet another opportunity, going nowhere on the ensuing drive as the clock ticked down.

The Eagles took over on offense, but not for long. Tony Adams came up with the Jets’ third interception of the day and ran it back all the way to the Eagles eight yard line. One play later Breece Hall ran it in for a touchdown. The Jets converted on a two point try and incredibly, the Jets had a six point lead over the Eagles with less than two minutes remaining! Now could they hold on for an unlikely victory?

Four plays later we had the answer. The Eagles couldn’t gain a single first down, they turned the ball over on downs, and the Jets ran out the clock for an inspiring, undermanned upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

This was one of the greatest Jets victories in recent memory. The Jets had no business staying with this Eagles team, playing practice squad cornerbacks against one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. But the Jets defense would simply not be denied. They kept giving the offense chances, and eventually the offense reached the end zone. The Jets defense pitched a shutout in the second half, single handedly winning a game the Jets should not have been competitive in. This was just a heroic effort by a depleted Jets defense. Bravo!

With the victory the Jets emerge from the most difficult opening six games in the NFL with a 3-3 record and an eye on a playoff berth down the road. Next week the Jets have a bye and get a chance to rest up and recover their health before they take on the New York Giants in two weeks. This is a great way to go into the bye.