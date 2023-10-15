The first half of the New York Jets game against the Philadelphia Eagles is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Eagles, 14 - 9.

The Jets opened the game on offense and were forced to punt after a short drive.

The Eagles then went on a 19 play, 91 yard drive for a touchdown and an early 7 - 0 lead.

The first quarter ended a few minutes later with the Jets driving in Eagles territory.

The second quarter opened with the Jets suffering a potentially devastating injury as Garrett Wilson limped off the field with a leg injury. The Jets drive bogged down near the red zone and the Jets kicked a 43 yard field goal to make the score Eagles 7, Jets 3.

The Eagles then went on a drive into Jets territory before a deflected pass took a fortunate bounce for the Jets, right into the arms of Quinnen Williams for an interception.

The Jets couldn’t do much on their ensuing drive, though they caught a break when Garrett Wilson returned to the field apparently healthy.

The Eagles took over on downs and promptly scored another touchdown, as the Jets depleted secondary was helpless to stop the Eagles’ passing attack. That made the score 14 - 3 in favor of the Eagles and things were not looking good for the Jets.

The Jets then got something going as they went on a drive into the red zone before settling for a field goal to pull with eight points.

The Eagles fumbled on their next drive and Quincy Williams recovered near midfield. The Jets then went on a drive into the red zone before again having to settle for a field goal as time expired.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Eagles by five points at 14 - 9. Leave your comments for the second half below.