Sunday Night Football, Week 6. Tonight the Buffalo Bills host the New York Giants. This game looks like a mismatch on paper.

The 3-2 Buffalo Bills were upset by the New York Jets to open the season. They then reeled off three straight blowout victories before being upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in London, England. The Bills seem to have a bit of a Little Girl With A Curl thing going on (when they are good they are very, very good, but when they are bad they are horrid). This is a talented Bills team that has an unfortunate tendency to play down to the competition.

Unlike the Bills, the Giants this season are almost never good. They have lost three straight games and four out of five to start this season. The Giants are a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals away from being winless. They rank 31st in the NFL in points scored and 29th in points allowed. Part of that is the Giants have had the misfortune of facing the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in their first five games. However, the Giants were also blown out by an average Seattle Seahawks team and nearly lost to a bad Arizona Cardinals team. The Giants have been downright bad this year after making the playoffs a year ago.

Fortunately for the Giants, bad seems to be an advantage when going up against this Jekyll and Hyde Bills team. However, despite the Bills’ tendencies early in this season, the talent gap here is probably too great for the Giants to overcome. I’m picking the Bills to win this game, and I doubt it will be very close.

Enjoy the game everybody. Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”