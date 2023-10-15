Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a bevy of Sunday early afternoon games as the New York Jets prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles later this Sunday afternoon.

There are two NFC games. The Atlanta Falcons host the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings.

In the only AFC game the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South showdown.

In interconference play, the Cincinnati Bengals host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks; the Cleveland Browns host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers; rookie sensation C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans welcome the New Orleans Saints to Texas; and the Miami Dolphins host Bryce Young and the winless Carolina Panthers.

