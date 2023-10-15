Good morning Gang Green Nation! Can anyone out there play cornerback? Anyone? Bueller? The New York Jets are getting ready to take on Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles today without cornerbacks. Yes, that’s an exaggeration, but not by much. All Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner will miss the game with a concussion, as will fellow starting outside cornerback D.J. Reed. Their top backup, Brandin Echols, will also be out with an injury. That leaves the Jets in dire straits against the Eagles wide receiver tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, one of the best tandems in the NFL. Bryce Hall will start at one outside cornerback position. Who will start opposite Hall? Who knows? Whoever it is will be somebody on the practice squad until recently. This is no way to try to beat the Eagles, but unfortunately in the NFL, injuries are a constant factor. Sometimes you just get handed impossible circumstances when your best players go down. It looks like this could be a very long day for the Jets’ depleted secondary.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Nick Faria - Jets announce Sauce Gardner OUT for Week 6 battle with concussion

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Sauce Gardner ruled out vs. Eagles in huge blow for defense

Andy Vasquez - Jets lose another captain to surgery

Joey Chandler - Ex-Jets RB suffers season-ending shoulder injury

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Add OL Carter Warren to Active Roster; Place DB Justin Hardee on IR

Brian Costello - Punter Thomas Morstead proves himself as Jets' unsung hero

Andrew Battifarano - Kirk Cousins expected to stay with Vikings, not waive no-trade clause

Mike Vaccaro - Jets need defense to step up to have any chance against Eagles

Brian Costello - Late Saturday afternoon, the team ruled star cornerback Sauce Gardner out of Sunday’s game with the Eagles with a concussion.

Jared Schwartz - Jets turned down injury insurance on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Steve Serby - Mark Sanchez sees 'more calm' Jets' Zach Wilson in pocket

Brian Costello - Jets place Justin Hardee on injured reserve

Rich Cimini - Jets rule out Sauce Gardner (concussion) for Eagles game

Rich Cimini - Sources - Jets special teams star Justin Hardee out 4-6 weeks

Ralph Ventre - Jets Place Pro Bowler on Injured Reserve, Designate Two Gameday Call-ups

Ralph Ventre - What to Expect as Jets Try to Upset Unbeaten Eagles PLUS How to Watch

Ralph Ventre - Jets' CB Sauce Gardner Will Miss Week 6 Game Despite Feeling 'Perfectly Fine'

Ralph Ventre - What Jets Are Saying About Undefeated Eagles ahead of Sunday's Clash

Glenn Naughton - Hold the Sauce; Concussion Sidelines Jets Stud CB

Glenn Naughton - Jets 2020 Draft Class Showing Signs of Life but Still Plenty to Prove

Mike Luciano - Sauce Gardner injury update: NY Jets star CB out with concussion

Mike Luciano - NY Jets special teams suffers critical blow with captain Justin Hardee injury

David Ricuito - 3 things the NY Jets must improve in Week 6 against Eagles

Billy Riccette - Jets promote two cornerbacks, place Justin Hardee on IR Saturday

Billy Riccette - Sauce Gardner out with concussion

Billy Riccette - Justin Hardee out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Michael Zimmelman - What Joe Douglas Should Access at the Trade Deadline

Matthew Legros - Can Jets' Jordan Whitehead return to early season success?

Nick Meyer - NFL rumors: Jets' Trade Stance On Dalvin Cook Gets Shocking Update

Eva Geitheim - Jets: Sauce Gardner's reaction to getting ruled out vs Eagles

Angelo Guinhawa - Jets' Sauce Gardner gets brutal injury downgrade for Week 6 vs Eagles

Jim Cerny - Jets: What special teams ace Justin Hardee's injury means

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.