The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey today to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be comfortable for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy for the entire game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph with a few higher gusts out of the northwest to start the game, decreasing to 5 - 10 mph out of the northwest in the second half. Temperatures will be around 60 to start the game, decreasing to the mid 50s by game’s end. Relative humidity will be moderate, starting the game in the high 40s and increasing to the low 60s by game’s end. There will be a near 0% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a cool and comfortable day in northern New Jersey for fans and players alike. Other than the slight possibility some stray gusts could affect a few passes early in the game, there is nothing in the forecast that should have any effect on the game.

Enjoy the last of the warm-ish days in New Jersey before it starts to feel more like winter around here, and enjoy the game everybody.