This Sunday, the New York Jets play the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. For their part, the Eagles have basically picked up right where they left off last season, beginning this season 5-0, making them a tough opponent for any team. This includes the New York Jets, whose path to victory has gotten even murkier throughout the week as starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were ruled out of this game due to injury.

With all that said, it isn’t a surprise the Jets are underdogs as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on the road. As of the time of the writing of this article (11PM on Saturday night), according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets have +240 odds to win, which means you can bet $100 to win $240 dollars. Based on those odds, we can also calculate the DraftKings “implied probability” of a Jets victory, which is a 29.4% chance of victory.

While bleak, these odds are considerably better than the odds the Jets had against the Kansas City Chiefs just a few weeks ago when they nearly squeaked out a surprise upset victory against the defending Super Bowl champs.

As we learn every week of the NFL season, the expression “Any given Sunday” lives on for a reason. Hopefully the Jets can be the week’s reminder of why as they pull off a surprise victory.