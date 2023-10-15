Jets vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FOX has a doubleheader this week while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Seahawks at Bengals early on CBS

49ers at Browns early on FOX

Eagles at Jets late on FOX

The Jets and Eagles are scheduled for a 4:25 pm Eastern kickoff from MetLife Stadium. The Eagles are 7 point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. Kevin Kugler and Jets legend Mark Sanchez will call the game for FOX.

This is FOX’s “America’s Game of the Week” so the broadcast footprint is large. Most of the country will see it. The two other games on at the same time are Lions at Buccaneers and Cardinals at Rams. Areas in the Southeast, Upper Midwest, Arizona, and Southern California will get those games instead. To see whether the game will be shown in your area, go to 506sports.com.

The entire nation will see Giants at Bills tonight on NBC and Cowboys at Chargers tomorrow night on ESPN and ABC.