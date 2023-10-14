Jets fans offer mixed signals about their confidence in the team

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts. Each week we ask fans for their views on the team. The surveys are called SB Nation Reacts.

Jets fans we surveyed say they are confident in the team’s direction.

That is a striking increase in the last two weeks. Heading into the Week 4 game against the Chiefs, only 18 percent of Jets fans who voted in our poll expressed confidence. A hard fought loss against Kansas City and a win in Denver seem to have fans much more confident in the team’s direction.

This has fans thinking Playoffs, right? Well, not exactly.

These two results seem like an enormous disconnect to me.

It would be one thing to see different results to these polls in 2021 when the Jets were in the first year of a rebuild and not expecting immediate results. Even factoring in Aaron Rodgers’ injury, I find it tough to believe somebody could say they are confident in the team’s direction yet don’t believe the Jets will clear the low bar of grabbing a 7 seed in the AFC this year.

That is where we are, however.

