According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 6.5 point underdogs at home against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. That seems like a bit of a favorable spread for the Jets. Since upsetting the Buffalo Bills on opening day, the New York Jets have struggled, going 1-3. Their only victory in that stretch came last Sunday against the lowly Denver Broncos, who may be the worst team in the NFL. Now the Jets face one of the teams in the conversation for best team in the NFL. The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated this season. They have won 21 of the last 22 regular season games Jalen Hurts has started. The Eagles boast the NFL’s best run defense and the NFL’s 2nd best rushing offense. They have top ten offensive and defensive units overall. This is a formidable opponent and the Jets will be hard pressed to stay within striking distance in this game. I’m taking the Eagles in this game, and I don’t expect it to be particularly close.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 6 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. After going 11 -5 in three straight weeks with my picks, last week took an ugly turn. I went 6-8 last week to bring my total record to 44-32 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.