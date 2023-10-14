The first five weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week six. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs Eagles

Jalen Hurts, Over 228.5 passing yards (-115)

The Philadelphia Eagles passing offense has taken off in recent weeks, with Jalen Hurts exceeding 275 passing yards in each of the last three weeks. 228.5 yards should prove to be a relatively easy mark for Hurts against a New York Jets secondary missing D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, and possibly Sauce Gardner. I’ll take the over for Jalen Hurts and 228.5 passing yards.

Zach Wilson, Over 198.5 passing yards (-115)

Zach Wilson has picked up his game a bit recently, passing for 199 yards or more the last two games. Now he faces an Eagles defense ranked #1 in the NFL against the run, but just #25 against the pass. Wilson will likely have to throw plenty for the Jets to have a chance in this game. He’ll also likely be playing from behind, which will force the Jets to throw. The Eagles have allowed opposing quarterbacks to exceed 220 passing yards in four of their five games this season. Now they are going to be missing multiple starters in their secondary due to injuries. Everything seems set up for Zach Wilson to throw for a decent amount of yards in this game. I’ll take the over for Zach Wilson and 198.5 passing yards.

Garrett Wilson, Over 52.5 receiving yards (-110)

I expect the Jets to come out throwing in this game given a depleted Eagles secondary and an extremely tough Eagles run defense. Garrett Wilson should be targeted early and often. This game is set up for a Garrett Wilson breakout. I’ll take the over for Garrett Wilson and 52.5 receiving yards.

Jalen Hurts, Under 44.5 rushing yards (-110)

Jalen Hurts has exceeded 40 rushing yards just once this season. I expect the Eagles to find success passing the ball against a depleted Jets secondary. Hurts may not have to use his legs as much as usual in this one. I’ll take the under for Jalen Hurts and 44.5 rushing yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.