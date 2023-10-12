Thursday Night Football, Week 6. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are 10.5 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 1-4 Denver Broncos have looked like possibly the worst team in the NFL this season. They are just a field goal against the Chicago Bears from being winless. The Broncos’ defense is the main culprit. Their defense is ranked last in the NFL in points allowed, yards allowed and rushing yards allowed. The Broncos are also ranked 29th in passing yards alllowed. This despite facing the easiest schedule in the NFL to date. Some of those stats are skewed by a game that got completely out of hand against the Miami Dolphins, but any way you slice it, this has been a bad Broncos defense and a bad Broncos team thus far this season. Now they face one of the best teams in the NFL and one of the best offenses in the NFL. This could get ugly.

The 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs have reeled off four consecutive victories since dropping their opener to the Detroit Lions. Led by the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs rank 7th in the NFL in yards gained and 9th in points. A well balanced team, the Chiefs have been just as good on defense, ranking 9th in yards allowed and 5th in points allowed. A deep, well coached, highly talented team, the Chiefs are formidable opponents for any team. Against perhaps the worst team in the NFL the Chiefs are deservedly big favorites.

The Chiefs have won each of the last 15 meetings between these two teams. I’m taking the Chiefs to make it 16 straight tonight at home.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I'm not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don't do it. Don't even consider it.