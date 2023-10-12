The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in week 6 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes, Over 268.5 passing yards (-115)

Patrick Mahomes has had 270+ passing yards each of the last three times he has faced the Denver Broncos. The only reason to be concerned about reaching 270 yards tonight is the Chiefs might be playing the entire second half with a big lead. That game script could lead to reduced passing attempts for Mahomes. But I’m betting Mahomes still goes over 270 passing yards tonight.

Russell Wilson, Over 218.5 passing yards (-115)

The Broncos are likely to be playing from behind all night. That should lead to a ton of passing attempts by Russell Wilson. While I doubt Wilson has a huge game, the game script should allow Wilson to comfortably exceed 220 yards passing.

Isiah Pacheco, Over 74.5 rushing yards (-130)

The Broncos have allowed an opposing running back to rush for more than 75 yards in each of the last four games. Pacheco makes it five for five against the worst run defense in the NFL. Give me the over on Isiah Pacheco and 74.5 rushing yards.

Rashee Rice, Over 30.5 receiving yards (-130)

Rashee Rice has been gradually increasing his role in the Chiefs’ offense. He has gotten five or more targets and 32+ receiving yards in each of his last three games. Make it four for four. Give me the over on Rashee Rice and 30.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.