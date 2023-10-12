Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets worked out former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins, but the offensive lineman left the Jets facility without a contract. For the Jets, the team may not have liked what they saw, especially considering that Collins is coming back from an injury himself. The team has a makeshift offensive line at the moment, with plenty of young guys getting their chance to prove it or lose it. They have an incredibly tough task ahead too, with the Philadelphia Eagles boasting one of the best front sevens in the NFL. Hopefully for the Jets offense they are able to figure out a game plan to keep Zach Wilson clean, without playing from behind throughout the entire matchup. That remains to be seen. But for now, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets at Broncos Things to Know for Week 5 - Zach Wilson, Breece Hall, Russell Wilson

NBC Sports - New York Jets RB Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6

NewYorkJets.com - Breece Hall: We Want to Win as a Team Every Week Regardless of Who We're Playing

Jared Schwartz - Robert Saleh wants to make Jalen Hurts pay for tush push

Jeremy Brener - Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Compares New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams to Aaron Donald

Brandyn Pokrass - Mark Sanchez to call first NY Jets game this Sunday

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Bart Scott & Brian Baldinger Discuss the State of the Jets (10/11)

Manuel Gomez - Popular Jets QB trade option is a ‘possibility’ that can’t be ignored, analyst says

Michael Nania - Time for NY Jets to admit it: Dalvin Cook is cooked

Alex Smith - Jets' Mecole Hardman discusses recent trade speculation: 'I just want to play'

Jack Bell - Jets Bryce Huff Continues to Elevate His Game

David Wyatt-Hupton - Replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Randy Lange - Jets Greg Zuerlein Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

John Pullano - Jets RB Breece Hall Voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week

