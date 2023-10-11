Jets Reacts Week 6: Will the Jets make the Playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Jets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Jets came away from Denver with a critical win in Week 5. Will the win over Denver be a turning point of the season? Is it too early to start thinking Playoffs? We want to hear from you.

This is our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey poll. Each week we ask you for your views on the Jets. Confidence soared even after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Will an actual win over Denver take it even higher? We also ask whether the Jets are ending that 12 year postseason drought.

