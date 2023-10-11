Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Now that the high of beating the Denver Broncos is over - or at least, it should be - the New York Jets turn to their next opponent, the Super Bowl losing Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets have never won against the Eagles in the history of the franchise, and that’s unlikely to happen with Zach Wilson under center. This was a game I originally had marked on my calendar until Rodgers went down. Now, let’s just hope that the team can keep it competitive as they head into the bye the following week. I just hope it doesn’t get too ugly. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Defensive Identity

John Pullano - Jets Linebacker C.J. Mosley Says Quincy Williams Is Hunting, Robert Saleh Says Williams Is a 'Game Wrecker'

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Bryce Huff experiment is yielding mind-boggling results

Mark Cannizzaro - Aaron Rodgers loved Jets' win for Hackett after Sean Payton 'horses--t'

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers hints at red zone fix for Nathaniel Hackett’s offense

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Starting Receiver Credits Nathaniel Hackett for Helping Get Zach On Track

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' Zach Wilson seems to have eliminated his worst habit

Randy Lange - New York Jets Inside the Numbers - Breece Hall's Rushing Stats, Bryce Hall's Clinching Touchdown

Ryan Glasspiegel - Aaron Rodgers challenges 'Mr. Pfizer' Travis Kelce to vaccine debate

Rich Cimini - Sources - Jets looking at options for little-used Mecole Hardman

SNY - Bent - Ripple Effects: How will Jets adjust after Alijah Vera-Tucker’s injury?

Justin Fried - ESPN analyst expects NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to return by Week 13

Ryan Glasspiegel - Breece Hall calls out Tiki Barber for 'deceptive speed' comment

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.