Report: Jets “looking at options” for Mecole Hardman, including possible trade

Mecole Hardman has been an afterthought for the Jets this season. Most recently he was inactive Week 5 against the Broncos. His short time with the team could be nearing an end per Jeremy Fowler.

The #Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources.



Hardman was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4M free agency deal with upside to $5.5M. Jets can find him a new home and more playing… pic.twitter.com/zHphIuhPP3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

Hardman has a single catch for six yards so far in 2023. All expectations were for him to have some sort of role in the offense, but none has materialized. One might wonder whether there is some sort of disconnect between the front office, which gave him a $4 million contract, and the coaching staff which seems to have little use for him.

I’m not sure I entirely understand the rationale for moving on from Hardman.

Hardman is currently losing snaps to Randall Cobb, who has participated in almost half of the offense’s plays as the number three wide receiver. In those snaps, Cobb has produced a grand total of 3 catches for 20 yards. You don’t need to be super high on Hardman to believe he could easily eclipse that production. At the very least, his speed would at least add a threat that Cobb does not possess.

Given how little Cobb has provided, I would think the Jets would seek to replace him, not ship out the most logical replacement.