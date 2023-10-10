Podcast: Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season

The Jets got some tough news on Monday. Alijah Vera-Tucker, the team’s top and most versatile offensive lineman is out for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. This is the second straight season AVT suffered a season ending injury in a road game in Denver.

This injury puts the Jets in a tough spot on the offensive line. The team will likely turn to second year Max Mitchell to hold down the right tackle spot. Can Mitchell step up? The answer to that could have a big impact on this season going forward.

The Jets will now also have a decision to make this offseason when the deadline to pick up AVT’s fifth year option arrives. How could this injury complicate that decision? We discuss that along with Mecole Hardman trade rumors.

