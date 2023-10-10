The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Denver this week. It was their second victory of the season after three consecutive losses. After falling into an early deficit, as usual, the Jets dominated the second half action. A late strip sack of Russell Wilson and subsequent fumble return for a touchdown by Bryce Hall sealed the victory. Breece Hall dominated in the running game. Zach Wilson gave an uneven performance, but at least he led the Jets on numerous scoring drives, and he did not follow up his encouraging start against the Kansas City Chiefs a week ago with a complete stinker. It’s a start. In what was almost a must win situation, Zach Wilson and the Jets were far from perfect, but they did enough to get out of Denver with a win. The Jets beat a team they should beat, in a tough environment. It’s progress, and it’s enough to start to build some hope.

How did the power rankings feel about this win for the Jets? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

26) New York Jets (27) At some point, the New York Jets have to take a good, long look in the mirror. Zach Wilson is always good for a mistake, and far too often, they happen at a critical juncture. Hand the ball off to Breece Hall and kick field goals against an offense that, aside from the previous drive late in the fourth quarter, could not move the ball with any semblance of efficiency. But in the end, the Broncos made one more mistake than the Jets.

Sports Illustrated

14. New York Jets (2-3) Last week: win at Denver, 31–21 Next week: vs. Philadelphia I’ve seen over the last two weeks some confident mobility from Zach Wilson, who has run more times over the last two games (9) than he has over the first three weeks (6). While it doesn’t make a huge difference, it does signal that the timer is clicking in Wilson’s head. He now has the pocket feel to better sense when a play is breaking down and he is costing the Jets less on a down-by-down basis. Seems like good coaching to me, along with a willing pupil.

ESPN

24. New York Jets (2-3) Week 5 ranking: 28 Fantasy surprise: RB Dalvin Cook Not a good surprise. Cook has been ineffective in the running game, with no touchdowns and only 97 yards in five games. The Jets’ plan was to lean on Cook in the early portion of the season, giving Breece Hall more time to recover from last year’s knee surgery. Cook didn’t maximize his chances and now Hall’s clearly the RB. Cook has only 44 touches and it would be surprising if that rate increases.

USA Today

21. Jets (24): Only 12 games into his career, he hardly has enough totes to qualify – but if he did, Breece Hall’s 6.3 yards per carry would be a record among RBs. Unfortunately, could be hard to sustain that with OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) headed to injured reserve.

It seems the media has no idea what to make of the Jets. The power rankings range from a high of 14 to a low of 26. That’s a huge range.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?