Last Sunday, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos to move to 2-3. While there was certainly room for improvement, a number of players shined and deserve to be highlighted. Without further ado, here are some of the Jets most impressive players from Week 5 based on PFF grades.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley

Overall PFF grade: 91.2 (62 snaps)

Run defense grade: 70.3 (19 snaps)

Tackling grade: 84.5

Pass rush grade: 82.8 (2 snaps)

Coverage grade: 87.5 (42 snaps)

Heading into the year, the coverage ability of the Jets linebackers was an oft-stated concern. To date though, Mosley and Quincy Williams have put that concern to bed. While Quincy Williams stole the show with his game winning strip sack, PFF views Mosley as the star of this week’s show overall.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson

Overall PFF grade: 90.4 (40snaps)

Run defense grade: 75.9 (10snaps)

Tackling grade: 73.9

Pass rush grade: 82.5 (29 snaps)

Coverage grade: 71.2 (1 snap)

Much was written this offseason about the potential breakout of Jermaine Johnson. To date, he’s been good but far from stellar. This game though? Johnson showed where that hope was stemming from. Now we just hope it’s the first game of many 90+ grade games to come

Running back Breece Hall

Overall PFF grade: 80.4 (34 snaps)

Receiving grade: 72.1 (11 snaps)

Rushing grade: 77.4 (23 snaps)

Raise your hand if you’re surprised to see Breece Hall on a list of top players from this week?

Anybody?

No one?

Yea, that’s what I thought. Hall dominated and continues to put together the best season we’ve seen from a running back coming off an ACL injury since Adrian Peterson ran for 2000 yards in 2012.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton

Overall PFF grade: 77.9 (59 snaps)

Pass blocking grade: 81.0 (31 snaps)

Run blocking grade: 80.6 (28 snaps)

Much like Jermaine Johnson, much was written about the untapped potential of Mekhi Becton this offseason. Prior to Sunday, that hope looked misplaced. But this Sunday? Dude was elite, posting an 80+ grade as both a run and a pass blocker. Now we just hope that he puts up these kinds of performances more regularly