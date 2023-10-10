Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After leaving Sunday’s game with an injury, it has been disclosed that New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered the same fate as their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. AVT tore his Achilles in the game and will now miss the rest of the season. It will be a huge blow to a Jets’ offensive line that is already bereft of bodies. It’ll be interesting to see how the team handles this going forward. Right now, Max Mitchell seems to be first in line to get his shot at playing RT with Duane Brown also unavailable. Let’s hope it doesn’t hinder the Jets too much. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Connor Hughes - Jets save season with ‘gritty’ win over Broncos, but still have to clean things up

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways from the Jets' 31-21 Road Victory Over the Broncos in Denver

Joe Tansey - 3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 5 Win vs. Broncos

Jack Bell - 5 Plays that Led the Jets Over the Bills on Monday Night Football

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Win Cam | Celebrating the 31-21 Win Against the Denver Broncos

David Wyatt-Hupton - Winning one for Hack

Jake Brown - ‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 155: Breece Hall Propels Jets to Win For Hackett

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets players support Hackett after defeating Payton's Broncos

NFL.com - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after win: 'You could see the emotion on his face'

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Robert Saleh takes subtle shots at Sean Payton, Broncos

Steve Serby - Bryce Hall's game-sealing Jets touchdown was 'meant to be'

NewYorkJets.com - Bryce Hall: It's an Honor to Play and Celebrate with this Defense

Steve Serby - Jets ending playoff drought isn’t an impossible task anymore

Brian Costello - Jets show they're over their Aaron Rodgers gut punch with simple formula

John Pullano - Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Starting to Show ‘True Self’ in Last 2 Games

John Flanigan - Jets ‘game wrecker’ Quincy Williams emerging among top linebackers in NFL

Michael Nania - NY Jets' Breece Hall off to best RB start in NFL history per one stat

Eric Allen & Ethan Greenberg - Jets offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Out For the Season with a Torn Achilles

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker to miss season with torn Achilles

Justin Fried - 4 options the NY Jets have to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker

Nick Faria - Here we go again: Jets lack of health on O-Line endangers 2023 season

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (10/9) | Week 6

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.