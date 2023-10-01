In the New York Jets’ fourth game of the 2023 NFL season, on a warm and clear night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 23 - 20.

The first half action was all Chiefs in the first quarter, followed by 12 unanswered points by the Jets in the second quarter. The Chiefs went into the locker room at halftime with a 20 - 12 lead.

Zach Wilson and the Jets opened the third quarter with a really pretty drive for a touchdown, with Wilson making a number of nice throws. Wilson then turned a broken play into a two point conversion and the Jets were suddenly tied with the Chiefs at 20 - 20.

Neither team could score throughout the rest of the third quarter and we entered the fourth quarter with the Chiefs driving in their own territory. The drive would end in a short field goal as the Chiefs retook the lead at 23 - 20.

The Jets took over with less than 11 minutes remaining and started a nice looking drive, until disaster struck. Zach Wilson fumbled the snap near midfield and the Chiefs recovered the ball. The Jets never got the ball back, as the Chiefs went on a long, convoluted, penalty-marred drive that eventually resulted in the Chiefs running out the clock inside the Jets five yard line.

The Jets showed a lot to build on as they stood toe to toe with the defending champions and nearly pulled off a huge upset. The defense, after getting dominated in the first quarter, settled in to play perhaps their best game of the season. Zach Wilson played perhaps the best game of his career. And still it wasn’t enough against perhaps the best team in the NFL.

With the loss the Jets go to 1-3 on the season. Next week the Jets go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos.