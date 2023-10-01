The first half of the New York Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Chiefs, 20 - 12.

The game couldn’t have opened more disastrously for the Jets. The Chiefs scored on their first three possessions, with only token resistance from the Jets defense. With 3:24 left in the first quarter the Chiefs had a 17 - 0 lead before the Jets had their second first down. It looked like the rout was on early in the New Jersey meadowlands.

The second quarter opened with a little hope for the Jets. The Jets defense forced a safety to open the quarter. On the ensuing Jets possession Zach Wilson led one of his better drives in recent memory before the Jets were forced to settle for a short field goal and a 17 - 5 Chiefs lead.

On the Chiefs’ next possession Ashtyn Davis intercepted Patrick Mahomes and the Jets were in business in Chiefs territory. A few plays later Zach Wilson hit C.J. Uzomah for a 1 yard touchdown pass as the Jets scored 12 unanswered points to pull within 5 at 17 - 12.

A Chiefs field goal on their next possession brought the score to 20 -12 and the half ended without another score.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing the Chiefs by 8 points at 20 - 12. Leave your comments for the second half below.