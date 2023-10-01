Jets fan confidence in team, Zach Wilson is low ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Jets are a few hours away from taking the field on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is a critical game as the team looks to avoid a 1-3 start.

The Jets are publicly expressing confidence. Hopefully the team feels that way because the fanbase doesn’t according to our latest SB Nation Reacts survey. In our weekly poll, just 18 percent of fans who voted expressed confidence in the team’s current direction.

The loss to New England last week put a dent in confidence. Heading into Week 3, the confidence rating was 42 percent.

That isn’t the only thing that changed. Last week off a rough performance in Dallas, we asked Jets fans whether they were more worried about the quarterback or the offensive line. 70 percent voted the line. One bad Zach Wilson game and a reshuffled offensive line later, this week’s poll produced a very different result.

Jet fan confidence is so low in Wilson that a narrow majority actually would prefer to see Tim Boyle start against the Chiefs.

Those fans won’t get their wish. Hopefully they will get a better effort from Wilson or this season could get ugly.

