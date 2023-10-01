Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

After the New York Jets surprised the Buffalo Bills and pulled off an epic overtime victory on opening day of the 2023 season, they quickly came back down to earth with back to back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots. Now the Jets are home on prime time national television in East Rutherford, New Jersey to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

All eyes will be on an embattled Zach Wilson. Can he surprise everybody and keep the Jets offense humming? He’ll need to if the Jets are to have any chance of keeping pace with the high octane Chiefs offense. If Wilson and the Jets offense underwhelm again tonight you have to start wondering how much longer the Jets can keep trotting Wilson out there every week. Unfortunately for the Jets and their fans, the in-house alternatives are not promising. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian are waiting in the wings. Those are the kinds of alternatives Jets fans nightmares are made of.

Can the Jets shock the world and upset the mighty Chiefs in the New Jersey meadowlands tonight? Probably not, but you just never know.