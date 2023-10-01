Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a full slate of Sunday afternoon games as the New York Jets prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

In NFC games the Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of winless teams; the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown; the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East clash; and the San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle.

In AFC games the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in a battle for first place in the AFC East; the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North tilt; the Houston Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals; and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.

In interconference play, the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears face off with each team looking for their first win of the season; the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams; and the Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots.

