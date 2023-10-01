The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey tonight on Sunday Night Football to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be as nice as it gets this time of year in New Jersey. Skies will be clear for the entire game. Winds will be light and variable at 0 - 5 mph out of the north northwest throughout the game. Temperatures will start out in the high 60s to near 70, falling to around 65 by the end of the game. Relative humidity will be a bit high but still comfortable, starting in the low 60s and rising to the low 70s by the end of the game. There will be a near 0% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a beautiful night in the New Jersey meadowlands for fans and players alike. There is nothing in the forecast that should have any effect on the game.

Enjoy the great weather while it lasts, and enjoy the game everybody.